WTAMU program to offer home schooling families college-level credit at reduced cost

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A newly expanded West Texas A&M University program will offer home schooling families college-level credit for a significantly reduced cost.
The Pre-University Program allows eligible students the chance to take certain classes while attending high school for $150 per course, not including textbooks.
“The PUP program is ideal for home-schooled students because it’s flexible and affordable, and WT is proven pioneer in online education,” said Dr. Brad Johnson, vice president for strategic relations.
In this program, students can earn 30 or more hours of credit prior to formally entering college, allowing them to save thousands on the costs of a bachelors degree.
If students choose to study online, the courses can match their home-schooled curriculum, and will be expected to perform at the college level of rigor and self-discipline.
“They’ll be able to apply those credits to their undergraduate degree at WT or any other Texas public institution, and most public or private institutions nationally,” Johnson said. “These are the same courses taken by the rest of the university student body, taught by the same faculty.”
To enroll, students must demonstrate college readiness which is accomplished through test sores or meeting certain exemptions.
Students can also enroll in University core courses and foreign language courses.
Expanding PUP to include home-schoolers has been in the works for some time, but COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the plan.
“We know that some families are struggling to provide quality learning experiences for their high school students because of the COVID-19 disruptions.” Johnson said, “WT is reaching out to home schooling families, where we believe we can be a positive option now and in the future.”
Prospective students only need to apply, provide transcripts (if available) and college readiness documentation, and speak with a WT advisor to select courses before enrolling and paying.
Fall classes begin August 24. Core courses are offered in online, in-person and hybrid formats and are available until the classes are full.
Masks and social distancing are required in all campus buildings, including classrooms.
Prospective students and families should contact April Locke at 806-651-3330 or aprilocke@wtamu.edu with questions to get started.
