WEBXTRA: Restaurant inspections to include making sure COVID-19 protocols are being followed

By Bob Hallmark | August 13, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 2:53 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Environmental Health Department resumes its regular schedule of inspections of restaurants.

A new twist will be to observe whether COVID-19 protocols are being practiced at all full-service restaurants.

“If those protocols aren’t observed, you won’t have anything to report. They will be closed,” said Leisha Kidd-Brooks, manager of the City of Longview Environmental Health Department. “Some corporate offices have chosen to either not be open the inside dining. It’s still strictly to-go or drive-thru. Or they never reopened the establishment at all.”

KLTV Restaurant Reports will resume Thursday night.

