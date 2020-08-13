WEBXTRA: Residents go fishing at senior living center in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Residents of Buckner Westminster Place in Longview went fishing Thursday and they didn’t have to go far to do it.
Tanks were brought to the senior living facility and stocked with fish for the seniors to catch and release.
“It’s one of those things where some of our residents they used to go fishing all the time and they haven’t been able to now for quite some time,” said David Sims, executive director at Buckner Westminster Place. “So, for several of them it’s just exciting. We’re outside. They’re getting to fish and do that fun activity that they used to do all the time.”
The tanks were provided by Heritage Home Health and Hospice, and the fish was provided by Baits-N-More in Troup.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.