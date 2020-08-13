Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today is going to be a hot one, as afternoon highs will climb into the upper 90s across the area with heat index values making our temps feel well over 100 degrees. Due to this dangerous heat, a Heat Advisory continues to remain in effect today for ALL of East Texas so please limit any outdoor activities during the afternoon and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Showers and storms in southeastern Oklahoma will be moving into southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana today, and some isolated showers and storms could move into our northeastern counties for a brief period of time, although widespread rainfall is not likely. More mostly dry and hot weather to persist through our Friday and Saturday as afternoon highs climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Our cold front seems to have picked up some steam and now looks to arrive later on Sunday afternoon/evening. This will lead to some scattered showers/isolated thundershowers late Sunday into the first half of Monday, then cooler and drier air begins to set over East Texas for the first half of the next workweek. Mornings will be much more pleasant near 70 degrees and afternoon highs will be more manageable in the lower 90s.