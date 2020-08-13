Texas Tech releases details on football game attendance, 25 percent capacity

Unfortunately, we believe we have yet to realize the full financial impact of COVID-19, and we are expecting and preparing for more significant changes to our budget. Because of these unknowns we are asking our current season ticket holders, who do not receive their tickets or choose to opt out this season, to consider contributing their tickets, annual seat contribution, or premium seat contribution back to the department during the reseating process. As always, season tickets provide critical financial support to our student-athlete experience. We understand these are difficult times for all of our fans, and we are grateful for your consideration and support as we strive to continue to take care of more than 400 student-athletes. Your donations will allow us to continue to provide resources to our student-athletes throughout this pandemic, regardless of our playing schedule or capacity restrictions.