Passenger dies after car crashes into water in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash, on IH-30 west of US 259 in Morris County.
The preliminary investigation reveals Tuesday at approximately 7:52 a.m a 2001 Honda CRV was traveling eastbound on IH-30, left the roadway, went into a body of water, and became submerged.
The passenger, Francis Applegate, 69, of Shelbyville Ind., died at the scene.
The driver, Todd Wright, 43, of Shelbyville Ind., was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and no additional information is currently available.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.