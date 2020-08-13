East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Heat Advisories and very slim chances for any rain at all through Sunday. A cold front is expected to pass through East Texas beginning very late on Sunday cooling us off to below normal temperatures by Tuesday morning. Low temperatures could drop into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. High temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday should only be in the lower 90s. Again, with lower humidity values, those temperatures will feel much better than what we have out there right now…for sure. Slight chances for a few showers and/or thundershowers exists on Monday and Tuesday, but most of us, unfortunately, will stay dry. Stay Cool out there!!! Tropical Storm Josephine, over the open Atlantic Ocean will intensity a bit through Saturday, then weaken into early next week. This storm will have NO impact on the Gulf of Mexico or the East Coast from all that we can see at this time.