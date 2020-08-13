No injuries reported in truck vs 18-wheeler crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Smith County responded to an early morning crash involving an 18-wheeler.
Emergency crews were called out to an 18-wheeler crash along I-20 two miles east of the Lindale exit mile marker 559 around 3:36 a.m. Thursday.
At the scene, troopers found a semi and a truck carrying a trailer with minor damage after being clipped.
Investigators on scene say for unknown reasons, the truck driver collided with the trailer of the 18-wheeler and continued before coming to a rest.
Initial reports indicated one 18-wheeler had minor damage with at least one tire blown out.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
Crews are on scene attempting to clear the crash.
