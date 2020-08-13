Freshman move-in day dramatically different due to COVID-19 precautions on SFA campus

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Incoming freshmen began moving into their dorm rooms at Stephen F. Austin State University on Thursday, but move-in day is conducted very differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is scheduled for over 11 days rather than 2 days, and students must reserve a move in time and are given two hours to complete the move.
The university dropped its requirement that all freshmen must live on campus. Consequently, fewer rooms are filled. More single occupancy room requests are granted, and two dorms are removed from housing selections to accommodate any student who may show or have virus symptoms. They will be asked to quarantine in isolation at those locations.
Dr. Adam Peck, vice president and dean of student affairs at SFA, spoke with Donna McCollum about the precautions the university is asking students to take to protect themselves, the campus, and the community from the spread of COVID-19.
