Fire still burning in East Lubbock, at least 5 homes damaged

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock fire officials are still working to contain a wide-ranging fire in East Lubbock Thursday night. They believe more than five structures have burned, along with multiple vehicles, brush, and trash.
The fire was reported in the 4100 block of East 1st Place around 4:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported. They say the fire is contained but not out as of Thursday evening.
No word on the possible cause of the fire yet. We’ll continue to update this story as details are released.
