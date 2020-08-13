Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains optimistic about fans at games

“Our fans will be in the stadium because they have chosen to be there. I am completely confident that if I’ve ever seen a general population have had an information of where the issues are, where the vulnerabilities are, how to conduct yourselves, the do right rule relative to the person with you and beside you that you do know or don’t know. I’m confident that we got a very educated situation and our fans can come and have a safe experience in our stadium along with of course our players having the safety their required on the football field,” Jones said.