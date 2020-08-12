Traffic signal timing improvements made at historically congested Tyler intersections

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It's been over a year since the city of Tyler funded a traffic study to identify issues within the city's aging traffic system.
Today, that study is complete and they're now moving towards several improvements.
“Traffic is the number one issue in this city, so I’m thrilled that we’re addressing it now and we’re gonna do something,” Tyler District 1 Council member Linda Sellers said.
After spending over $600,000 conducting the traffic study, the city of Tyler has been working on improvements to the timing of traffic lights in some congested areas of the city.
“We’ve done some re-timing projects as part of this study, we’re gonna continue to do those so to better improve flow today,” Williams said.
There are two corridors the city has done re-timing on so far. Beckham Avenue from Fifth Street to Gentry Parkway, and South Broadway Avenue from Chimney Rock Drive to Loop 323.
Williams says they will eventually look at replacing signal poles, lights, and wiring.
“But right now focus on what I would call the brains of the intersection and the detection that we use to make sure when cars are there so those are the improvements that we can make in the next few years to really help provide better operations,” Williams said.
The citywide intelligent transportation system master plan is one that will take time ─ about 10 years to fully implement.
“We need to phase that in so there’s a rolling life cycle and we continue to upgrade and keep things operating well,” Williams said.
Williams says they have seen good improvement in the traffic flow of the corridors they have worked on so far. In the next step, they now plan to schedule re-timing projects at 15 intersections in the city.
