Tip leads to stolen property discovery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas law enforcement recovers three stolen items, but three stolen items that have over 80-thousand dollars in value.
The recovery was made in Upshur county.
It was a call from an informant to Gladewater police on Monday that got the ball rolling.
"They had received a tip of where some stolen property was possible located at," says Upshur county sheriff Larry Webb.
Information brought them north of the city where the stolen items were found.
At an undisclosed location even investigators assisted by the East Texas Auto Task force, were surprised at what was found.
"Sure enough, there were two bumper pool R-Vs, and an enclosed bumper pool trailer. It was confirmed that it was stolen. One out of McClennan county down in Waco. Hillsboro p-d report, and Longview p-d report," the sheriff says.
One stolen from Hayes R-V on Judson road.
And the thefts were a hefty price tag.
"It was just about over 80-thousand. The suspects, they'll resell it at a lower cost, or they could use it for parts," Webb says.
The key was a tip from someone noticing the out of place items on the property.
"Some folks have things taken and don't report it, thinking they'll probably never see it again. But eventually it's located somehow. And we will get that back to the owners," says Webb.
The property has been returned to its owners.
Investigators are still working on identifying suspects in the thefts.
