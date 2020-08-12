Texas Blood Institute encouraging blood donations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Due to the lack of donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Texas Blood Institute is asking everyone who can to donate blood.
The blood mobile was set up in the parking lot of the Community Healthcare Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Wichita Falls Wednesday taking donations.
“A lot of things are different this year because of coronavirus, but one thing that’s a staple and probably more important than ever is doing the blood drive for our community,” said Allen Patterson, CEO of Community Healthcare Center.
Texas Blood Institute has made changes in response to the pandemic with how people donate blood.
Those wanting to donate are encouraged to fill out the registration paperwork online and schedule an appointment to donate.
Upon arrival, the person wanting do donate will need to put on a face covering to enter, and will be asked a series of questions pertaining to COVID-19.
“They’re basically doing the same screening steps that we do for all of our employees, all of our patients, anybody that comes into our facility,” said Patterson. “We’re doing those same screening steps that Texas Blood Institute is doing.”
Once the person has been cleared to donate, he or she will be taken to a chair to give blood.
“People shouldn’t equate being sheltered at home or being masked up as reducing the need for blood.” said Patterson. “Now is the time to roll those sleeves up and give blood more than ever.”
If you would like to donate at the Community Healthcare Center on Wednesday, the truck will be in the parking lot until 3 p.m.
Texas Blood Institute wants to remind people that they can donate anytime at the stand-alone location on Gregory Street in Wichita Falls.
For more information on the blood drive, please call (940) 766-6306.
