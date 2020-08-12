Perseid Meteor Shower continues tonight; best viewing between midnight and 1 a.m.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If the weather cooperates, you should be able to see something pretty cool streaking through the night sky; a lot of somethings, actually. We talked to a guy, who really knows space, about the Perseid Meteor Shower happening this week.
Beau Hartweg, director of the Earth and Space Science Center at Tyler Junior College, has seen a meteor shower or two in his day, or night rather, and can even manufacture them at TJC’s planetarium.
He says the Perseids come from the Earth crossing the comet Swift-Tuttle’s trail.
“And sometimes comets will cross that path and leave behind trails of dust,” Hartweg said.
And that’s when we see shooting stars.
“The Earth is passing through that debris,” Hartweg said.
“All right, are we all going to die?” I asked.
“Absolutely not. These are safe, and they’ve been happening for a long time. We have meteor that happen at different points in the year,” Hartweg said.
He says this is a good one to check out since:
“The Perseids is one of the brightest for us in North America,” Hartweg said.
He says optimal viewing tonight would be:
“Between midnight and 1 a.m. before the moonrise. Although the Perseids are quite bright and so you will still be able to see some once the moon rises,” Hartweg said.
He says if you watch you may see:
“Forty to 50 meteors an hour with this meteor shower,” Hartweg said.
And he says we really shouldn’t worry about being struck by one since as they enter the atmosphere there is:
“Friction and it’s causing heat, which causes it to warm up and glow so we can see them, but also break apart in the atmosphere,” Hartweg said.
So, there is certainly no chance that it will be anything like what may have killed the dinosaurs, although I wish they’d take out a few mosquitoes.
Hartweg said the Perseids hit their peak early Wednesday morning, but will continue their peak through this evening, and will be visible through the next few nights.