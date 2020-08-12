East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Skies should be partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight tonight with very humid conditions expected. Heat Advisories are in effect for East Texas through at least Thursday evening for the central and eastern counties and until Friday for the western counties. We are likely to see these Heat Advisories go through the upcoming weekend. We will keep you updated. Another chance for a few showers/thundershowers exists on Friday morning as another disturbance moves over the NE/E sections of East Texas…similar to the one today, but not as strong. As we head into the weekend, high temperatures should near 100 degrees each day. An August Cold Front is still expected to move into the area on Monday and another may move through on Wednesday of next week. These fronts could bring some rain, but will cool us off for several days. Lows, for a few days, will drop into the upper 60s and highs may only rise into the upper 80s as well.