Numerous firearms stolen during Lindale vehicle burglaries
The security camera footage caught the thieves in the act. They are not in custody. (Source: Lindale Police on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier | August 12, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 12:05 PM

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A home security camera system captured a theft in action in the Corrigan Trails area.

We had multiple car burglaries in the Corrigan Trails area over night. Multiple firearms were taken from the vehicles....

Posted by Lindale PD on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Lindale Police Department shared the video footage. They say that three people are responsible for burglaries in the area, and that numerous firearms have been stolen. These were firearms that were left inside of vehicles. Police say this is a serious safety concern, as stolen firearms can be used in future criminal acts.

If you have any information regarding these thefts, you are asked to call Lindale Police Department at 903-882-3313.

