Numerous firearms stolen during Lindale vehicle burglaries

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A home security camera system captured a theft in action in the Corrigan Trails area.
Lindale Police Department shared the video footage. They say that three people are responsible for burglaries in the area, and that numerous firearms have been stolen. These were firearms that were left inside of vehicles. Police say this is a serious safety concern, as stolen firearms can be used in future criminal acts.
If you have any information regarding these thefts, you are asked to call Lindale Police Department at 903-882-3313.
