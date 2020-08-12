2 killed in U-turn wreck Tuesday night near Troup

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two people were killed in a wreck on Tuesday.
The wreck occurred at 9:45 p.m. on Highway 110, about two miles north of Troup. According to DPS Sgt. Gregg Williams, the preliminary investigation shows that a 2015 Hyundai Accent had pulled over onto the improved shoulder of the northbound highway. At the same time, a 2015 Kia Optima was traveling northbound in the driving lanes.
For an unknown reason, Williams says, the driver of the Hyundai made a u-turn in front of the Kia and was struck.
The driver of the Hyundai, Anselmo Alonzo, 68, and passenger Brenda Alonzo, 68, both of Troup, were taken to the hospital. They did not survive their injuries.
The driver of the Kia was treated for minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, DPS says.
