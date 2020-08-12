Jerry Jones reconsidering stance on kneeling during anthem; ‘I will have grace’

“I want our players to understand the perception and where they’re coming from regarding the flag and the sensitivity there and the many memories there. And I want our fans to understand and better do because of all of what’s going on the last few months. And I want them to understand where our players are coming from there. And they do not feel like, the ones that want to basically do that – kneel -- they do not feel like they’re dishonoring the flag. I’m going to have Grace. I’ve had Grace. Many of you have written and criticized me for having too much Grace and understanding regarding our players – and I probably have. But I’m going to have Grace regarding the people who are sensitive about our flag. Somewhere in between there in the weeks as we get together with our team, as we discuss with the team, somewhere in between there is how we’re going to handle it.”