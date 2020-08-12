Gov. Abbott to visit Lubbock, El Paso on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Governor Greg Abbott will travel to Lubbock and El Paso on Thursday, August 13th to hold briefings with local officials and provide an update on COVID-19. The Governor will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd.
The event will be held at 11 a.m. in Lubbock at Citizens Tower.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will livstream the news conference which begins at 11:45 a.m.
After the news conference, Gov. Abbott will travel to El Paso where he will hold another news conference at 2 p.m.
