East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Scattered showers/thundershowers will remain possible through the early evening hours, then we should see them dissipate and skies should become partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight. Another chance for a few showers/thundershowers exists very late on Thursday/very early on Friday morning as another disturbance moves over the NE/E sections of East Texas…similar to the one today, but not as strong. As we head into the weekend, high temperatures should near 100 degrees each day. An August Cold Front is still expected to move into the area on Monday and another may move through on Wednesday of next week. These fronts could bring some rain, but will cool us off for several days. Heat Advisories are in effect for East Texas through at least Thursday evening.