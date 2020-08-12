Dak Prescott supportive of diverse teammates, ready to put up big numbers

“There’s no egos with them,” Prescott said. “I mean from Amari, to CeeDee to Gallup and then obviously Zeke. I mean none of these guys have an ego, and I think that’s the best part about it is they all want to see the other guy have success, and obviously they want to have success and it’s just going to create this amazing fun environment. It already has, it’s already been that way for a couple of weeks as we’ve been going. And it’s just exciting to see that much talent, and that those guys care that much about the team and not themselves. We’ll be able to spread it out and make everybody happy.”