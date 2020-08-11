Worker at Lufkin High School construction site identified; investigation underway

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A spokesperson for OSHA has confirmed that the federal agency is investigating a death that occurred at a construction site at Lufkin High School on Aug. 7.
Judge Billy Ball’s office identified the man who died as Jose Carrillo. He was employed at the Berry & Clay construction site at Lufkin High School. He was not an employee of Lufkin ISD.
Chauntra Rideaux, a spokesperson for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, confirmed the investigation on Tuesday.
“OSHA is investigating,” Rideaux wrote in an e-mail. “More details will be available when the investigation is concluded.”
The construction site at Lufkin High School is managed by Berry and Clay Construction. The Lufkin High School campus is located at 309 S. Medford Drive in Lufkin.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.