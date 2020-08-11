Students help cultivate Longview ISD garden; harvest will be used in school lunches

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - There is something unique growing on behind the Longview ISD Administration Building, and it’s going to make students pretty satisfied at lunch. We take a look at the Longview ISD garden.
They’ve been cultivating it for three years now and there’s plenty to go around, at least for a while. It, according to LISD Director of Nutrition Phyllis Dozier, is simply:
“Our garden. The high school grew the plants that we planted out there. We have 400 tomato plants,” she said.
But they squashed the idea of just tomatoes.
“We have squash, we have green peas, purple hull peas, green beans, corn, blackberries, pears, watermelon, cantaloupe,” Dozier said.
And you can’t leave out the turnips. Longview High School senior Cooper Mays enjoys things agricultural and the idea of the Lobo garden seemed to grow on him.
“I needed a job and my friend Grant hooked me up on one. And it’s fun and I can use it towards scholarships and stuff like that for experiences because I’ll be doing ag-related. I’ll have an ag-related major in college,” Mays said.
Of course experienced staff supervises the students. But before this garden it was just small potatoes for Cooper.
“I’ve done like small gardens and stuff like that at the house. And I’ve helped a lot with livestock production, but I’ve never done anything like the major crop side,” Mays said.
He says he enjoys working the soil, and the harvest of that paycheck, plus:
“I think it helps the school out, especially with like health and everything, and growing fresh produce and I definitely think it would better the quality of lunches and everything else; cafeteria food,” Mays said.
As a matter of fact, as far as those tomatoes:
“Our chef has made a recipe that meets TDA’s (Texas Department of Agriculture) requirements for the kids, you know the low salt and all that, and we’ve done our own spaghetti sauce,” Dozier said.
Maybe they should call it Lobo-sauce.
“The boys have thoroughly enjoyed it and learned a whole lot,” Dozier said.
They think it’s pretty satisfying that others can enjoy the fruits of their labors.
Dozier said the garden has grown quite a bit over the past three years. They have been doing some early harvesting so everything will be ripe when school starts.
