Tyler ISD Athletics pushes Hall of Fame induction to 2021

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Independent School District released a statement on Tuesday about the annual Hall of Fame induction.
From Tyler ISD:
In response to COVID-19, Tyler ISD Athletics will not induct a 2020 class into its Hall of Fame this fall. However, nominations for the next Hall of Fame class will continue to be accepted through the Tylersports.rankonesport.com website.
“Inducting our Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame nominees is always a special moment we look forward to each year,” Tyler ISD Athletics Director Greg Priest said. “In an effort to keep safety a priority, and to fully celebrate each class in the way they deserve, we will not induct a 2020 class this fall.”
Each year, Tyler ISD Athletics honors inductees and their families with a reception before the Tyler Legacy vs Tyler High football game held at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, as well as in-person special presentation during the game’s half-time festivities. This year, however, due to 50 percent stadium capacity limits and social distancing requirements, guests are limited to better accommodate players, students, parents and school faculty.
“We will continue to take Hall of Fame nominations through our Tylersports.rankonesport.com website and we plan to pick back up with another induction class in 2021,” Priest said.
Since 2013, Tyler ISD Athletics has honored 61 former student athletes, coaches, and championship teams who have demonstrated principles of character, citizenship, success and leadership through its annual Hall of Fame induction process. Former inductees include Earl Campbell, Matt Flynn, Billy Hall, Aaron Ross, A’Quonesia Franklin, Marianne Jones, and various state championship teams.
For more information on the Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame, contact Greg Priest at 906-262-3080.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.