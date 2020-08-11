Two dozen tire-flattening caltrops found on I-20 near Smith County on Friday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Smith County now say they found at least 24 tire-flattening devices on Interstate 20 near Toll 49 on Friday.
Larry Christian, a Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said “several” caltrops were reported on Aug. 7 in the eastbound lanes of I-20. Christian confirmed on Monday the number to be as many as two dozen.
This is not the first incident where the devices were reported by drivers. Caltrops were also found on July 21 on I-20 near the Hideaway Exit, and prior to that, they were discovered in Van at I-20 and the FM 314 exit.
A caltrop is a device with four metal points arranged so when any three are on the ground, the fourth projects upward as a hazard to horses’ hooves or tires.
As of Monday, Christian said no arrests were made.
Anyone who may have witnessed these devices being scattered or has information about the individual(s) manufacturing them is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600. If outside of Smith County, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
