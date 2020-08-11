Sources: Big 12 Conference to move forward with fall football season

(KLTV) - The Big 12 Conference is planning to move forward with this year’s fall football season, according to multiple sources.
Pete Thamel, National Football Reporter for Yahoo Sports, reported following a conference call, the league will continue to pursue playing the season. ESPN later confirmed the news
The move comes after the Big Ten and Pac-12 Conferences decided to postpone their fall sports season until spring 2021.
Several Texas teams are in the Big 12 Conference, including Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, and the University of Texas.
