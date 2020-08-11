EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another warm start with temperatures in the upper 70s this morning. Expect another day a lot like yesterday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with a light breeze. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s once again. A weak front to the north could bring in a few showers and isolated thundershowers late today. The best chance for rain will be in northern counties and could even be this evening and overnight into early tomorrow morning. Even with the chance for rain, temperatures won’t cool down much at all. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies continue through midweek with temperatures in the upper 90s each and every afternoon. Humidity will stay high and will make these temperatures feel like the triple digits.