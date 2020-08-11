Man dies after being ejected from vehicle in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One man has died after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Marion County.
According to DPS, at approximately 7:20 p.m. Monday, troopers were notified of a traffic crash on FM 729 in Marion County about 7 miles southeast of Avinger.
DPS said preliminary investigation reveals a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on FM 729. For an as yet undetermined reason, the driver of the Chevrolet was traveling at a high rate of speed as it entered a curve and left the roadway. The Chevrolet struck a power pole and rolled over. The Chevrolet also struck a parked pontoon style boat.
DPS said the driver, Alex Samples, 59, of Avinger, who was ejected from the vehicle was transported to a hospital in Shreveport were he later died.
A passenger, William Moore, 55, of Marietta, Tex., who was also ejected, was transported to the same hospital in Shreveport with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
