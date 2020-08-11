Livingston police: Suspect who robbed convenience store at gunpoint found at another store

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Livingston police officers arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection with allegations that he robbed a convenience store on Church Street at gunpoint after he and the clerk got into an argument over how much he was getting paid for work around the business.
According to a press release, the suspect has been identified as David John Lafray, 36, of Livingston. He has been charged with aggravated robbery.
The Livingston Police Department responded to a 911 call about a robbery that had just occurred at the Melbo’s convenience store located at 212 East Church Street at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The store clerk told the police officers that a “slender white male” had been doing labor work around the business and demanded that the clerk give him more money., the press release stated.
“During a verbal argument, the suspect attempted to come around the counter towards the clerk,” the press release stated, “According to the clerk, he felt threatened by the suspect and picked up a baseball bat for protection.”
At that point, the suspect left the store and returned a short time later. After the argument between the clerk and the man resumed, the suspect pulled up his shirt and displayed a black handgun in his waistband, the press release stated.
The suspect, who was later identified as Lafray, then left the store and walked east. He was later located at another convenience store, the press release stated.
“The suspect was apprehended and taken into custody without incident, and a black handgun was recovered from his person,” the press release stated.
The investigation into the alleged robbery is still ongoing, and there were no injuries, the press release stated.
