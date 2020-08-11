Harleton ISD elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - According to the Harleton ISD Facebook page, an elementary student at Harleton Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school says they have deeply sanitized the facilities and that all District employees and students have been instructed to follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing.
It is recommended that anyone possibly exposed to the virus should quarantine for a14-day period, or until Sunday, August 23.
Superintendent, Jay Ratcliff, says they are continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they develop.
If you attend or work at Harleton Elementary and develop symptoms, please contact your District administrator.
