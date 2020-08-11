Gov. Abbott visits Beaumont to discuss COVID-19 response in the county, across the state

In the briefing, the Governor and local and state leaders discussed strategies to continue reducing the number of positive cases and hospitalizations in Jefferson County, including blood and plasma donations from recovered patients to help treat those currently diagnosed with COVID-19. The leaders noted that any outstanding needs of the community have been met by the State, and discussed how Jefferson County has reduced the number of hospitalizations, positive cases, and new fatalities following a spike several weeks ago. The leaders also discussed the upcoming school year and strategies to reduce transmission of COVID-19 among students, teachers, and staff, and the Governor reaffirmed the state's commitment to ensuring that schools have the tools they need to safely resume in-person instruction for the upcoming school year.