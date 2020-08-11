East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… A Weak Trough of Low Pressure will hang around the Red River this evening/early tomorrow morning. This trough will keep a chance for showers and thundershowers along Interstate 30 through early tomorrow morning. A few showers May drift a bit farther south, but most will remain well north of Interstate 20. As we head into tomorrow, the rain chances will drop out of the forecast through the weekend. Here is some good news…remember the July Cold Front we had which cooled us off and brought some rain to the area, well we are expecting another summertime cold front early next week. This front will cool us off by several degrees and bring with it some scattered showers/thundershowers as well. Fingers Crossed. Looks like high temperatures by next Tuesday will only be in the lower 90s…maybe. Some may stay in the upper 80s for a few days. Until this time, highs will likely remain in the upper 90s with lows in the middle to upper 70s. Lows on Tuesday morning of next week are expected to be in the lower 70s. So…a nice cool down is possible.