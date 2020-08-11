45 arrested in Texas DPS violent crime suppression operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On August 6 - 8, 2020, Texas DPS Special Agents, Texas DPS Highway Patrol Troopers, and South Plains Auto Theft Task Force Agents combated violent crimes in the Lubbock area by conducting a joint operation. As a result, 45 suspects were arrested and charged with various crimes.
Officials with DPS have not released the names of the 45 arrested at this time.
Operation results:
- 2 arrest - Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 (less than 1 gr.)
- 5 arrest - Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 (1-4 gr.)
- 3 arrest - Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 (4-200 gr.)
- 1 arrest - Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 (4-400 gr.)
- 1 arrest - Man/Delivery Controlled Substance PG1 (1-4 gr.)
- 1 arrest - Man/Delivery Controlled Substance PG1 (4-200 gr.)
- 1 arrest - Man/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 (4-200 gr.) and Evading arrest.
- 1 arrest - Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Money Laundering
- 1 arrest - Theft of Firearm and Possession of Marijuana 2-4 ounces
- 1 arrest - Theft of Firearm Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 (less than 1 gr.)
- 1 arrest - Possession of Marijuana - 10 ounces
- 1 arrest - Felon in Poss. of Firearm & Man/Delivery Controlled Substance PG1 (4-200 gr.)
- 2 arrest - Felon in Possession of Firearm
- 1 arrest - Felon in Possession of Firearm, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 (1-4 gr.)
- 1 arrest - Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 (4-200 gr.)
- 1 arrest - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 (less than 1 gram) as well as Federal Probation Violation Original Charge – Counterfeiting
- 1 arrest - Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- 1 arrest - Assault Family Violence
- 1 arrest - Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and POCS, PG 1, 1- 4 gr.
- 1 arrest - Burglary of a Building
- 1 arrest - Fail to Register Sex Offender
- 1 arrest - Hockley County Warrant Possession of Marijuana (less than 2 oz.)
- 1 arrest - Bond Surrender (Criminal Trespassing)
- 6 arrest - Traffic/Local Warrants
Fugitive arrests
- 2 arrest - Theft
- 1 arrest - Possession of Controlled Substance (4-200 gr.)
- 2 arrest - Parole Violation Warrant (POCS, PG 1, 4-200 gr.)
- 1 arrest - Parole Violation Warrant (Burglary of Habitation)
- 1 arrest - Parole Violation Warrant (Theft 30k-150K, POCS)
- 1 arrest - Parole Violation Warrant (Resisting Arrest w/ Deadly Weapon)
Gang Member Identification to be entered/re-validated in Tx Gang
- 16 Gang members Identified
Seizures:
- Methamphetamines – 109.00 grams
- Cocaine – 2.00 grams
- THC - 212.00 grams
- Marijuana - 12.16 ounces
- U.S. Currency - $7,680.00
- Weapons - 8 (4 confirmed stolen)
- Stolen Vehicles – 1
Other Agency Assist
- Assisted Lubbock PD with the recovery of a missing juvenile, who was secured by LPD, and returned to the legal guardian (LPD case).
