3 arrested after DPS trooper finds 137 pounds of THC products during traffic stop near McLean

Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop in Gray County resulted in DPS troopers seizing 137 pounds of THC products. (Source: DPS)
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 10, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 12:12 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop in Gray County resulted in DPS troopers seizing 137 pounds of THC products.

According to a news release, a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on Friday, August 7 around 9:37 p.m. on I-40 near McLean.

DPS officials say the trooper discovered six large boxes containing assorted THC products in the rear area of the car.

The driver, 18-year-old Giovanni Virzi, and passengers, 44-year-old Salvatore Virzi and 28-year-old Joshua Anderson, of Florida, were arrested.

All three face charges of felony possession of a controlled substance.

They were booked into the Gray County Jail.

Officials say the drugs were being transported from Nevada to Winter Haven, Florida.

