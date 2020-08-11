3 arrested after DPS trooper finds 137 pounds of THC products during traffic stop near McLean

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop in Gray County resulted in DPS troopers seizing 137 pounds of THC products.
According to a news release, a DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on Friday, August 7 around 9:37 p.m. on I-40 near McLean.
DPS officials say the trooper discovered six large boxes containing assorted THC products in the rear area of the car.
The driver, 18-year-old Giovanni Virzi, and passengers, 44-year-old Salvatore Virzi and 28-year-old Joshua Anderson, of Florida, were arrested.
All three face charges of felony possession of a controlled substance.
They were booked into the Gray County Jail.
Officials say the drugs were being transported from Nevada to Winter Haven, Florida.
