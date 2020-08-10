10-year-old Longview child dies from injuries in shooting incident

LONGVIEW Texas (KLTV) - A 10-year-old who was seriously injured in a shooting incident on Whatley Street on Sunday afternoon has died, according to the Longview Police Department.
The Longview Police Department posted an update on the shooting incident on its Facebook page on Monday.
“This is still an on-going investigation at this time,” the Facebook post stated.
According to the original Facebook post, Longview PD officers were dispatched out to the 200 block of Whatley Street at about 2:14 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When the LPD officers arrived at the scene, they found the child with life-threatening injuries. The original Facebook post said the child was 8.
The Longview Fire Department transported the child to a local hospital.
“Longview Police detectives have identified all parties involved in this case,” the original Facebook post stated. “It is still early in the investigation and more information about this case may be released at a later time.”
