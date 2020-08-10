2 people killed in crash near Brownsboro

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were killed in a crash near Brownsboro in Henderson County Saturday.
According to DPS, at approximately 9:27 a.m., troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash on SH 31 about one mile east of Brownsboro.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on SH 31. For an as yet undetermined reason, the driver of the Honda left the traveled portion of the roadway. The vehicle then came back onto the road, crossed into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a 2016 Nissan Rogue.
DPS said the driver of the Honda, Maggie Groom, 18, of Kemp, died at the scene. A passenger of the Honda, Zachariah Taylor II, 20, of Tyler, also died at the scene. Both were pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Tony Duncan and were taken to Chandler funeral Home.
DPS said the driver of the Nissan, Rachael Patterson, 30, of Eustace, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.