Monday was the hottest day of the year for Tyler and Longview. Tyler got to 99° and Longview got to 98°. A Very Stagnant Weather Pattern has set up here in East Texas. Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy skies are expected with a very slight chance for a few showers only over the southern sections of East Texas starting on Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Low temperatures are expected to remain near 77 degrees and highs near 97-98 degrees. Officially, we have not hit 100 degrees yet this summer. The average 1st day of hitting 100 degrees is mid-July…so I hope this trend continues. Winds should remain out of the south and southwest through the weekend at 10 mph or less. A few gusts higher are certainly possible. High pressure aloft will keep us under this ‘unchanged’ pattern through the next week or so. Heat Index Values should be between 102 and 107 degrees during the heat of the afternoon. Please stay cool and hydrated.