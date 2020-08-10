Nurses working in UT Health East Texas COVID-19 ICU: “We’re still here”

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In April, we introduced you to some of the nurses working inside of UT Health East Texas’ COVID-19 ICU. Several months later, they are still there.
“People are sicker, the numbers are going up. If you’re not personally affected, others are,” said Noralea Page, a nurse working inside the unit.
Two of the nurses sat down with KLTV on Monday afternoon to talk about how life has changed inside the unit since April.
“The fear, I think, between the families has intensified,” said Jacqueline Kincade. “We’re trying to let them know that we’re taking care of their loved ones and doing everything we can.”
They said they are proning more patients than they were at the beginning of the pandemic. Proning is the process of turning a patient over to help better deliver oxygen.
“When we first started, we were proning a couple of patients,” Page said. “Now we’re turning about half of our patients over on their stomach to give more oxygen to the lungs and the other organs.”
Since family members aren’t allowed inside the unit, the nurses have become pros at orchestrating FaceTime visits. This is something done only with patients who are face-up, even while some are sedated and unable to speak.
“We hope that they can hear, we hope they can understand, but for the families it’s hard,” Kincade said.
“And then we have to console the families after they see what COVID looks like,” said Page.
And they said what COVID looks like in their unit, is people of all ages and health backgrounds.
“It’s not just that those are immunocompromised,” Page said. “There’s not rhyme or reason to this virus at all.”
When we first spoke to the nurses, stay-at-home orders were still in effect and everyday life was on pause. And while things have changed outside of the hospital, these nurses said what’s happening inside, still deserves your attention.
“We’re going to be here,” Kincade said. “We’re going to treat your loved one as they were our loved ones. We’re not going to ask mask or no mask. We’re not going to judge. We’re going to give you the best care we can. We’ve learned a lot, the community has learned a lot and we’re going to be here fighting the virus together.”
