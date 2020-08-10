Repairs temporarily halt curbside recycling service in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Curbside recycling services will not be available in Longview from Aug. 10 - 14.
The change to regular recycling service is due to urgent repairs at Rivers Recycling. Contents from curbside recycling carts will be taken to the landfill with regular trash while the repairs are being made, according to the City’s website.
Residents can hold their recycling until the week of Aug. 17.
Regular trash collection, yard waste collection, bulky item pickup, and the compost site will continue to operate as normal.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.