Monday’s Weather: Hot and humid today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Typical August weather has returned to the forecast and looks to stick around for the rest of the week. Fair skies this morning will start with temperatures in the upper 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and feeling like the triple digits. Mostly sunny through midweek with much the same weather. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 90s. By the end of the week and the weekend, the high pressure at the upper levels of the atmosphere begins to move farther west. Temperatures will drop but only by a degree or two. The weekend still looks hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s.