Man dies in rollover wreck in Brownsboro area

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -DPS reports the driver of a 2000 Chevy Suburban died at the scene of a crash.
Sunday, DPS responded to a crash at CR 3613. According to DPS at approximately 9:48 p.m. the driver, Jose Parra-Chirinos, ran a stop sign, went into a side skid, and hit a ditch. The Suburban rolled landing right-side-up but the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Thirty-five-year-old, Jose Parra-Chirinos, died at the scene.
