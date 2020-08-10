Legendary East Texas high school football coach paid it foward, helped many during career

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Last week, five-time high school football championship coach Dickie Meeks died at the age of 66, and his funeral service was Saturday afternoon.
Meeks won two Texas high school football state championship titles – one with Chapel Hill and one with Henderson. Before he came to Texas, he won three state titles in Louisiana.
Meeks, a member of the East Texas High School Coaches Hall of Fame was a giant, and he touched many lives on and off the field. That’s what was expressed at his funeral service held at Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview.
Meeks’ legacy isn’t going anywhere considering the impact he had on other coaches.
“Oh, it’s a huge loss are you talking about,” said Carthage football coach Scott Surratt. “With Dick, you’re talking a legend in Texas high school football and also Louisiana high school football. He came over and did a phenomenal job. He kind of started leading the trend of Louisiana coaches come over to Texas - John King and some other guys.
Surratt described Meeks as a “phenomenal” coach.
“He was a great friend of mine,” Surratt said. “Every time we went and had a meeting in Austin, he and I would travel together even though we were rivals that one night.”
Surratt said they loved each other before and after the game and explained that during the game, “It was war.”
‘He be a legend from here on,” said Chapel Hill football coach Jeff Riordan. “You know, when I was coaching at Sulphur Springs, I remember his name. I coached at Sulphur Springs for six or seven years, and then I went to Crosby, and I was there six or seven years before I came back to East Texas. He is still a legendary coach in these parts; he’s definitely a respected coach in our fraternity.”
During his funeral service, some of the people he influenced over the years spoke up.
Lamond Dean said he played for Meeks. Dean said that Meeks traveled a great deal over the course of his career and added that his former coach helped spawn many careers along the way.
“See, I got into coaching because of Coach Meeks, because of the impact he had on my life and the positive conversations that we had with many of our teammates. Dean said. “So, I started my journey into coaching because of Coach Meeks. The person who made me who I am today was Dickie Meeks.”
Dean said that Meeks coached the fundamentals.
“You knew we were gonna run the football and play great defense,” Dean said. “He would tell me, ‘I’m going to let you throw it around a little, but we’re gonna run the football.’”
He also lived his life by fundamentals and by helping as many people as he could.
“I wouldn’t be standing here today if it hadn’t been for Dick,” said Bobby Brashier, who coached with Meeks. “He gave me the first opportunity to start coaching and then to come here and be part of a state championship and meet some great people. And I see people out there that Dickie has made phone calls for. He’s called superintendents; he’s called athletic directors. He’s called head coaches.”
Brashier said Meeks went to bat for many people who currently working in the coaching position and added that Meeks paid it forward by helping a lot of people over the course of his career.
