4 inmates in Smith County Central Jail test positive for COVID-19

The Smith County Jail continues to be proactive in our attempts to contain the Covid-19 virus. We have been working with NetHealth and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to assist us in our efforts. Steps we are taking include the continued quarantine of exposed inmates and confirmed positive inmates. Jail staff are being provided with extra cleaning supplies to help disinfect and sanitize each housing unit within both jail facilities. A bio-hazard remediation service has been contracted to assist with additional sanitation measures. Every inmate and jailer in the quarantined housing unit have been supplied with N-95 masks. Clothing and linens are being exchanged on an increased frequency. Additional antibacterial soap and hand sanitizer have been ordered. No inmates have been removed from the jail due to medical complications from COVID-19.