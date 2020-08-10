4 inmates in Smith County Central Jail test positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office:
On Thursday, August 6th, 2020, several inmates housed in the Tower section of the Smith County Central Jail informed jail staff they were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Medical staff were notified and all symptomatic inmates were evaluated. Along with the symptomatic inmates, all other inmates in the same housing unit were quarantined as a precaution. On August 10, 2020, test results were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on four of the symptomatic inmates.
The Smith County Jail continues to be proactive in our attempts to contain the Covid-19 virus. We have been working with NetHealth and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to assist us in our efforts. Steps we are taking include the continued quarantine of exposed inmates and confirmed positive inmates. Jail staff are being provided with extra cleaning supplies to help disinfect and sanitize each housing unit within both jail facilities. A bio-hazard remediation service has been contracted to assist with additional sanitation measures. Every inmate and jailer in the quarantined housing unit have been supplied with N-95 masks. Clothing and linens are being exchanged on an increased frequency. Additional antibacterial soap and hand sanitizer have been ordered. No inmates have been removed from the jail due to medical complications from COVID-19.
If you have a loved one currently incarcerated at the Smith County Jail and have made contact with jail staff in reference to their condition, please understand jail staff is not able to release any information regarding their medical condition. Please contact your loved ones via our telephone system.
