Execution date set for man convicted in death of East Texas toddler

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A new execution date has been set for a man convicted in the death of an East Texas toddler.
Blaine Milam is set to be executed on Jan. 21, 2021, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice records. He was sentenced to death in 2010 for the death of 13-month-old Amora Carson. A court had granted Milam a stay of execution in 2019.
Amora died in December 2008. She was bitten multiple times and struck with a hammer during an alleged exorcism Milam performed at his home with his then-girlfriend Jessica Carson.
