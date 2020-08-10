1 dead after vehicle strikes culvert near Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a crash near Whitehouse in Smith County Saturday.
According to DPS, at approximately 11:52 a.m., troopers were notified of a traffic crash located on SH 110 less than a mile north of Whitehouse in Smith County.
Preliminary investigation reveals that a 2006 Toyota Solara was northbound on SH 110. For an as yet undetermined reason, the Toyota left the roadway and struck a culvert.
DPS said the driver of the Toyota, Gary Garner, 61, of Tyler, died at the scene and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.
The crash remains under investigation
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.