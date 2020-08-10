Cornyn: MSU Texas to receive $262K federal grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas is set to receive a federal grant for higher education, according to Sen. John Cornyn.
The funds are for the university to be able to provide first-generation and low-income college students with financial assistance and academic support services to help them complete their postsecondary educations.
The Student Support Services Program funded the grant and it is anticipated that each grant will be sustained for a total of 5 years.
“As our students prepare to return to their studies, it is critical they are provided with the resources necessary to succeed and continue achieving academic milestones,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything in my power to ensure opportunities for students in Wichita Falls aren’t taken away due to these times of economic uncertainty.”
The report says funds are awarded to institutions of higher education through a grant competition to provide opportunities for academic development, assist students with basic college requirements and to motivate students toward the completion of their postsecondary education.
