Commissioners set to vote on removing confederate statue from Gregg County Courthouse

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Commissioners’ Court will soon discuss the possibility of removing a confederate statue from the county’s courthouse grounds.
Commissioners will vote on the removal on Monday, Aug. 17, according to Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.
Stoudt confirmed the agenda item Monday after commissioners heard more public comment concerning a monument named after Confederate Brig. Gen. John Gregg. A petition to remove the statue from courthouse grounds was presented to Stoudt during the commissioners’ court meeting in late June.
The meeting schedule can be found by visiting Gregg County’s website.
