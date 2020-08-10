After long break, Huntington getting back into football mode

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Huntington Red Devils are back on the football field after ending summer strength and conditioning early.
The district made the decision to close down early giving the kids a summer break to stay at home and isolate before the fall camp started. Now back together the team s ready to get to work.
“It is a little different then what we are used to,” running back Hunter Mayes said. “We are trying to get used to it, have fun and go out and win some games.”
The Red Devils are entering the 38th year of football at the Angelina County ,district. The school has only gone to the playoffs twice in 2018 and 2019. Huntington is hoping to get back for a third straight year. To do that the team will need to win more than one district game which got them to the post season the past two years. That will not be easy moving down from 4A DII to a tough 3A DI district.
“We are the first group to go to the playoffs,” Blaine Terekell said. “We got that taste. We know what it is like to win. We are ready to compete.”
First thing, first, getting through the fall camp. The coaching staff is doing all they can to make sure that happens.
“We took an extra two weeks off this summer to be safe and try to put our kids in the best position to avoid this virus,” head coach Joshua Colvert said. “You have to maintain a level of safety if we want to continue to practice and play football. We are going to maintain social distancing as much as we can in football practice. We are going to keep our kids separated when we take a break. They have their own water jugs so there is no contamination possibility.”
