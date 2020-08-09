8-year-old shot in Longview on Saturday, police say

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, August 8, police responded to a call about a shooting.
The call came in at approximately 2:14 p. m. Longview police went to the 200 block of Whatley where the shooting reportedly occurred. When officers arrived at the scene they say they found an 8-year-old shooting victim with life-threatening injuries.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by the Longview Fire Department, police say.
Longview Police Detectives have identified all parties involved in this case. It is still early in the investigation and more information about this case may be released at a later time.
